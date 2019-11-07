Thursday, Nov 07, 2019 | Last Update : 06:58 PM IST

India, All India

Sena MLAs authorise Uddhav to take 'final decision' on govt formation

PTI
Published : Nov 7, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2019, 2:01 pm IST

While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on sharing the CM's post, the BJP has rejected it.

Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena MLAs on Thursday authorised party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra.

Thackeray chaired a meeting of all party MLAs at his residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, where the legislators also reiterated that the formula of "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented.

"The Sena MLAs passed a resolution authorising Uddhavji to take a final decision regarding government formation," party legislator Shambhuraje Desai told reporters after the meeting ended.

Desai denied that the Sena legislators will be shifted to a hotel in south Mumbai, amid fear of switching sides.

The Shiv Sena has been maintaining that in February this year, before the Lok Sabha polls, it was decided that there will be equal sharing of posts and responsibilities between the party and the BJP.

While the Shiv Sena has been insisting on sharing the chief minister's post, the BJP has rejected it.

Both the parties are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

Tags: shiv sena, uddhav thackeray, lok sabha, shambhuraje desai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Tuesday's incident came five months after another woman journalist filed a complaint against Mohanty. (Photo: Twitter)

He abused me, pulled my arm: Journalist misbehaved by BJD MP, FIR registered

'Navjot Singh Sidhu has his own thinking. Dr Manmohan who is a Sikh said that he will go there from India's side. Had Pakistan invited us, we would definitely go there but from India's side. We would not go from Pakistan's side because we have to care of our religion and the country's dignity,' Sirsa told reporters when asked about Pakistan giving visa to Sidhu. (Photo: ANI)

'Would never go from Pak side to attend Kartarpur inauguration': Sirsa slams Sidhu

Kejriwal said in the next 6-7 months, 3,000 buses, including 1,000 electric buses, will be added to the public transport fleet in the national capital. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal flags off 100 new buses, promises 3,000 more

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier sent a formal invitation to Sidhu to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Reply to my letters, else will go to Kartarpur like ordinary devotee: Sidhu to MEA

MOST POPULAR

1

India's own JARVIS AI to monitor prison activities across 70 Indian jails

2

Apple iPhone SE 2 maybe a massive flop

3

Will all the iPhone 11 Pro haters please stand up?

4

Skip Note 10 and S10 for this upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship

5

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham