PM Modi to visit Kedarnath today, review project work

Several new features, including a meditation cave 400 metres above Kedarnath, will greet Mr Modi during his visit this time.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe Diwali by offering prayers at the Kedarnath shrine on Wednesday. He will also review the Kedarpuri reconstruction projects.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Kedarnath around 9.45 am, Uttarakhand chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said, adding that after offering prayers at the temple, Mr Modi will inspect the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarpuri.

He will also be shown a video at the guest house within the temple premises to apprise him about the progress of the projects at the township, Mr Singh added.

The foundation stone of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects was laid by Mr Modi during his visit to the temple last year.

Snowfall in the higher reaches of the mountains of Uttarakhand has enhanced the beauty of the temple and its surroundings.

All preparations have been made in view of the PM’s visit with the road from the helipad to the temple totally cleared of snow, Mr Singh said.

Built at a secluded spot 400 metres above the shrine, the cave will be shown to the Prime Minister from a distance as he is not scheduled to go there, Rudraprayag district magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.