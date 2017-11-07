Gujarat: 13 die as jeep rams into truck on Ahmedabad-Indore Highway

'Twelve people, including six women, died on the spot while a child succumbed to injuries in hospital,' a top police official said.

Anand (Gujarat): At least 13 people were killed and eight others injured when their jeep rammed into a stationary truck on the Ahmedabad-Indore Highway in Kheda district in the early hours on Tuesday, the police said.

The family of a labourer and some other residents of Sejawada village in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district were returning home from Dholka near Ahmedabad when the mishap took place around 3 am, an official said.

"The jeep in which they were travelling collided with the stationary truck on Ahmedabad-Indore Highway near Kathlal town of Kheda district," Kathlal police station's sub-inspector A G Rathod said.

"Twelve people, including six women, died on the spot while a child succumbed to injuries in hospital," the SI said.

The deceased also included the jeep's driver, he said.

The eight injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Kathlal, Rathod said.

There were 25 people in total, including the driver, in the jeep when the accident occurred, he said.