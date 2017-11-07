The Asian Age | News

Don't make 'hollow statements': Mayawati on Nitish Kumar's remark on private sector quota

PTI
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 7:38 pm IST
Mayawati also demanded quota in promotions by amending the Constitution.

Mayawati said BSP reiterates its demand of quota for Dalits, OBC in private sector and also the economically poor among the upper castes and Muslim community. (Photo: PTI/File)
Lucknow: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raked up the issue of 50 per cent reservation in private sector, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said that instead of making "hollow statements", he should initiate action at his level. 

"Those in alliance with the BJP in Bihar should ensure that reservation is given and not demanded. Mere hollow statements and cheap publicity on the matter will not suffice. The Bihar chief minister should initiate action at his level also," Mayawati said. 

She said BSP reiterates its demand of quota for Dalits, OBC in private sector and also the economically poor among the upper castes and Muslim community. 

Mayawati also demanded quota in promotions by amending the Constitution. The Bihar chief minister has said his government favoured reservations in the private sector "in-principle". "But for (introducing) that Parliament has to take initiative in accordance with provisions of the Constitution," he said on Monday. 

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad too targeted Kumar over his remarks favouring reservation in the private sector, saying it was not a new idea and that the state has seen little private investment. 

Prasad, however, said his party is not against the idea of reservation in the private sector. "We are also in favour of reservations in the private sector, but this is not a new demand. Mayawati had raised similar demands and so had Ram Vilas Paswan," the RJD supremo has said. 

