CBI to record statements of two Ram Rahim disciples

New Delhi: The CBI, which is probing the alleged forced castration of around 400 followers at Sirsa ashram of Dera Sacha Sauda sect, has decided to record the statements of two disciples of jailed Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in connection with the case. Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail on August 28, in a rape case, by a special CBI court in Panchkula (Haryana).

Sources said, “There are allegations that the surgeries were performed in the presence of two disciples of Gurmeet Ram Rahim at his Sirsa ashram in Haryana. The agency will soon call them for examination”.

The CBI in 2015 had registered a case against Ram Rahim Singh to probe the alleged forced castration of Dera followers at his ashram at Sirsa. The CBI sleuths, recently recorded the statement of jailed Gurmeet Ram Rahim at a Rohtak prison where he is serving 20-year jail term.

The CBI registered the case of alleged criminal conspiracy for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, among other charges, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Gurmeet Ram Rahim and others. The case relating to the alleged castration of 400 devotees was registered on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sources said the agency sleuths have gathered enough evidence against Ram Rahim in connection with this case.

The agency sleuths will also record the statement of former Dera follower, Hansraj Chauhan, under the relevant sections of the IPC. Chauhan had approached the High Court alleging that he along with other saints of the Dera, was castrated inside the ashram. Seeking a CBI probe, Chauhan had claimed before the bench that castration process of Dera followers ‘is being done by the chief through doctors employed in his hospital’. Chauhan had said in the petition that they were assured that those who would get castrated will be able to meet the God through the Dera head.