The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 07, 2017 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

India, All India

Army Chief dismisses China's objection to Sitharaman's Arunachal visit

PTI
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 4:11 pm IST

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet and routinely objects to top Indian officials' visit to the area. 

China had on Monday objected to Sitharaman's first visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, saying her tour of the 'disputed area' was not conducive to peace in the region.  (Photo: ANI)
 China had on Monday objected to Sitharaman's first visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, saying her tour of the 'disputed area' was not conducive to peace in the region.  (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday dismissed China's objection to Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying the defence minister goes to areas across the country where troops are deployed. 

Rawat said the defence minister meets soldiers to understand various issues and such trips are always a source of motivation for the armed forces. 

China had on Monday objected to Sitharaman's first visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, saying her tour of the "disputed area" was not conducive to peace in the region. 

Read: China irked at Nirmala Sitharaman’s Arunachal border visit

"Defence Minister visits troops in forward areas to meet them in person, to understand various issues which might be engulfing them. I think visits by the defence minister are always a source of motivation," Rawat said on the sidelines of an event here. 

He said the defence minister visits areas where Indian troops are deployed. "After all it is the ministry of defence which is providing support to us," he said. 

Sitharaman on Sunday visited forward army posts in the remote Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh bordering China to take stock of defence preparedness. 

"As to Indian Defence Minister visit to Arunachal Pradesh, you must be very clear about China's position," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing yesterday. 

"There is a dispute on the eastern section of the China- India boundary. So this visit by the Indian side to the disputed area is not conducive to the peace and tranquility of the relevant region," she said in a response to a question. 

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet and routinely objects to top Indian officials' visit to the area. 

On the reported killing of a nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar during an encounter in Pulwama in Kashmir last night, the Army chief said the aim of the security forces was to contain terrorism. 

"It doesn't matter if he is Masood Azhar's nephew or anyone else," he said adding the aim of the forces was to neutralise terrorists irrespective of where they came from. 

Asked about the recovery of an M4 rifle during the ecounter, Gen Rawat said it made it clear that terrorists were getting support from across the border. 

M4 rifles were used by NATO forces in their operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. 

One of two foreign militants killed in the Pulwama encounter Monday night is believed to be a nephew of Azhar.

Tags: bipin rawat, indian army, nirmala sitharaman, arunachal pradesh visit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Apple fight for tough spot in best smartphone category

2

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

3

Art can scare away ghosts of depression, shows study

4

Nutella secretly changes recipe, fans are not happy

5

Russian hacking story takes new turn: Trump was hacked 2 yrs before presidency

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham