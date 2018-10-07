IndiGo reported temporary system failure, flyers left stranded

The glitch, was, however, rectified later on and operations resumed normally.

Due to the snag, the airline took longer to process the check-ins. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: IndiGo airlines' system was down for 90 minutes across all airports on Sunday, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

Due to the snag, the airline took longer to process the check-ins. The airline also put an advisory on its official Twitter handle over the issue and asked its passengers to contact it through Twitter, Facebook, its website or its contact number.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to the system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now," the airline said in a statement.