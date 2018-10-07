The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 07, 2018 | Last Update : 07:58 PM IST

India, All India

40 girls hospitalised after mob thrashed them in Bihar for resisting harassment

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Oct 7, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2018, 7:57 pm IST

The girls – all aged between 12 to 16 years, are students of Kasturba Gandhi School in Daparkha village of Triveniganj.

'The district administration also claimed that “one person has been taken into custody. Others involved in the case have also been identified and will be arrested soon'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'The district administration also claimed that “one person has been taken into custody. Others involved in the case have also been identified and will be arrested soon'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Patna: Nitish Kumar government, which is facing flak over rising cases of crime against women, was in for another setback after a group of girl students was beaten up for resisting eve-teasing and sexual harassment in Bihar’s Supaul district.

Police said that over 40 girls who sustained injuries in the attack were later admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The district administration also claimed that “one person has been taken into custody. Others involved in the case have also been identified and will be arrested soon”.

The girls – all aged between 12 to 16 years, are students of Kasturba Gandhi School in Daparkha village of Triveniganj.

Sources from Supaul informed The Asian Age that youths from a nearby village used to pass lewd remarks and write vulgar comments on the school wall about girls. On Saturday, over two dozen local villagers ransacked the school and thrashed the girls when they tried to their raise their voices against the issue.

“Girls were beaten up by villagers while they were playing on Saturday. Villagers were furious because these girls tried to raise their voices against the harassment they faced on regular basis”, school sources said.

The issue has snowballed into a political controversy as opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday blamed the state government for its failure in maintaining law and order in the state.

In a tweet, he said that anti-social elements ransacked the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Supaul and thrashed 34 students. “The state government is silent and the crime graph is rising in Bihar”.

 

 

He further said, “This kind of incident keeps happening because Chief Minister personally interferes and ensures that rapists and perpetrators get a free run. In majority cases, his party men, lawmakers and office bearers are main culprits. Honest officers who have been taking action against them are often transferred”.

 

 

Earlier this year, cases of sexual abuse inside several government-funded shelter homes had rocked the state. In a Muzaffarpur-based shelter home rape case, over 34 minor girls told the police said that they were raped by officials and employees of the facility.

In another case, around 15 minors living in Bodh Gaya monastery were molested by a monk.

Tags: crime, bihar, girls thrashed, kasturba gandhi school
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

2

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

3

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

4

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

5

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham