The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 04:43 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court collegium to share details of judges’ postings

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 3:13 am IST

The collegium system of “judges appointing judges” had been criticised by the government while calling for greater transparency and accountability.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI/File)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: In a landmark decision to ensure transparency in judicial appointments, the Supreme Court collegium — a panel of the country’s top five judges headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra — has decided to share all its discussions and decisions on the appointments and transfers of apex court and high court judges.

The collegium, including Justices J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B. Lokur and Kurian Joseph, also decided that it will make public the reasons for not recommending certain candidates for appointment as judges.

On Friday itself, details related to selection of six judges for the Madras high court and three judges for the Kerala high court were uploaded on the apex court’s website, under a new section marked as “Collegium Resolutions”.   

The details on the nine judges included views of the chief justices of both the high courts and other judges who were familiar with the candidates. The confidential report of the Intelligence Bureau about each candidate was also mentioned.

In a resolution adopted on October 3, but made public on Friday, the collegium said, “The decisions henceforth taken by the collegium indicating reasons, shall be put on the website of Supreme Court, when recommendation(s)is/are sent to government with regard to cases relating to initial elevation to high court Bench, confirmation as permanent judge(s) of high court, elevation to the post of chief justice of high court, transfer of high court chief justices/judges and elevation to Supreme Court, because on each occasion, the material which is considered by the collegium is different.”

“The resolution is passed to ensure transparency and yet maintain confidentiality in the collegium system,” the resolution said.

The collegium system of “judges appointing judges” had been criticised by the government while calling for greater transparency and accountability.

The collegium system of appointment of judges was put in place by the Supreme Court in 1993 in a bid to shield political intervention in judicial recruitments. Later, the system had been criticised on the grounds of being opaque.

The Centre enacted the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act in 2014 to regulate appointment of judges and give a bigger role to the Union government in the selection process. However, the apex court in October 2015 declared the law unconstitutional and allowed the collegium system to remain force.

Tags: supreme court, collegium, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tinder rolls out 'Reactions' for intercative dating

2

Which is better — Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2?

3

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

4

Kangana reacts to Hrithik's social media post with list of questions to him

5

Scientists a step closer to finding cure for Parkinson's disease

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham