Ryan student murder: Pinto family granted anticipatory bail till Dec 5

The bail for Pintos come with conditions that stops them from leaving the country and to join the investigation when needed.

Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International School on September 8. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Pinto family till December 5.

The court has granted interim bail to Ryan International Group's CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, with certain conditions.

The Pintos cannot leave the country and will have to join the investigation when needed, victim’s lawyer S Tekriwal said.

The lawyer said the two other accused arrested have also been granted bail.

Pradyuman Thakur family’s lawyer Tekriwal said that they are considering moving the Supreme Court against the high court’s order.

Ryan Pinto, and his parents had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the killing of class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur, who was found with his throat slit in the washroom of a school run by their group on September 8.

Read: Throat slit, 7-yr-old Gurgaon boy found dead at Ryan International School

School bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested in connection with the crime the same day.

On September 25, the Punjab and Haryana HC had impleaded CBI as a respondent in the petition seeking bail for the three Ryan group trustees.

The Haryana government had recommended a CBI probe in the matter following massive outrage. The premier agency took over the probe on September 22.

Read: Ryan student murder: Punjab and Haryana HC stays arrest of 3 trustees

The Pintos, who are based in Mumbai, had earlier approached the Bombay High Court as they apprehended arrest in the case after the school was accused of negligence in the death of the seven-year-old.

The Bombay High Court rejected the transit anticipatory bail applications of the three trustees but granted them interim protection from arrest for a day to enable them to file appeal.