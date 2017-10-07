The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 07:53 PM IST

India, All India

Police cannot be brute, will have to be civilised while dealing with riots: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 7:36 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 7:40 pm IST

The head of the country's internal security mechanism asked the forces to apply 'minimum force' and obtain maximum results.

Singh made the remarks while addressing the personnel of the blue dungaree-donning Rapid Action Force (RAF) at their base here on the occasion of their silver jubilee (25th) anniversary. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Singh made the remarks while addressing the personnel of the blue dungaree-donning Rapid Action Force (RAF) at their base here on the occasion of their silver jubilee (25th) anniversary. (Photo: PTI/File)

Meerut: The 21st century police cannot be a "brute force" but will have to be a "civilised" unit, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday and asked the police personnel to be patient in dealing with challenging situations such as riots and protests.

The minister also urged the police forces, both under the Centre and the states, to adapt new technology and psychological solutions to "control and divert the minds" of the rampaging crowds during a protest or a riots-like situation.

Singh made the remarks while addressing the personnel of the blue dungaree-donning Rapid Action Force (RAF) at their base here on the occasion of their silver jubilee (25th)
anniversary.

Singh urged the security personnel to keep an effective check on the incidents in which attempts are made to break the country on the lines of casteism, religion or regionalism.

"The police of the 21st century cannot be a brute force. It will have to be a civilised force. Patience and control has to be practised and followed by police forces and the personnel on ground while dealing with hard and challenging situations like riots and protesting crowds.

"I understand sometimes police forces have to use slight force but in such situations too, prudence is required," he said.

Singh said he has already asked the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) to look for "less-lethal" solutions to be used in policing tasks and crowd control.

The head of the country's internal security mechanism asked the forces to apply "minimum force" and obtain maximum results.

While lauding the efforts of the RAF, he said that five new battalions of the force will be made fully operational from January 1 next year.

The RAF, at present, has ten operational battalions and they are based in ten cities that are regarded as sensitive from the communal and the security point of view.

The home minister also declared that personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be granted an annual allowance of Rs 10,000 to get stitched uniforms and the practise of providing them ready-made uniforms has been discontinued.

He said that he was "seriously" thinking about ways to ensure timely promotions to the about 10 lakh personnel of these forces.

He also took a dig at those who say that only taking a pledge does not transform the country.

"We took a pledge in 1942 and called it the 'Quit India' movement...we achieved independence in the next 5 years, that is in 1947. This is the power of determination and pledge," Singh said.

The minister asked the forces to contribute to the 2022 'new India' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The RAF is a specialised anti-riot and crowd control unit under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and it was raised and made fully operational this day in 1992.

It has ten battalions (of about 10,000) based in various parts of the country in order to cut down response time to counter an incident of trouble.

The ten RAF bases are in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Aligarh, Coimbatore, Jamshedpur, Bhopal and Meerut.

Tags: rajnath singh, police, rapid action force, protests
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

MOST POPULAR

1

New smart bandage for better, faster healing

2

Find out why so many LGBT couples do not go on vacations

3

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

4

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

5

Tinder rolls out 'Reactions' for intercative dating

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

From science to literarture, here are the Nobel Laureates of 2017

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham