According to sources, the victim, his mother and sister were staying with the accused.

A three-year-old child was beaten to death for breaking a cup in Mumbai's Pant Nagar on Saturday morning. (Photo: File/Representational)

Mumbai: In another horrific incident, a three-year-old child was beaten to death for breaking a cup in Mumbai's Pant Nagar on Saturday morning.

After the young boy broke a cup, the accused thrashed him to death.

According to sources, the victim, his mother and sister were staying with the accused.

Further details are awaited.