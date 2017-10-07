The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017

India, All India

Mohan Bhagwat unhurt after car crash on expressway

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 2:36 am IST

According to police officials, the accident occurred after the tyre of an escort vehicle in convoy burst and the car rammed into each other.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Baba Ramdev during inauguration of a meditation centre in Vrindavan. (Photo: PTI)
 UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Baba Ramdev during inauguration of a meditation centre in Vrindavan. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had a miraculous escape on Friday morning after his car rammed into another vehicle in his cavalcade on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district on Friday morning.

The accident took place at around 8.30 am between milestone 84 and 85 nearly 5 km away from toll plaza in Surir police jurisdiction. According to police officials, the accident occurred after the tyre of an escort vehicle in convoy burst and the car rammed into each other.

Station officer, Surir police station, said “The SUV in which Bhagwat was travelling rammed into escort vehicle, after the escort driver suddenly applied brakes due to tyre puncture. This caused ripple effect and other cars also collided with each other”.

The RSS chief was on his way to attend an inauguration of Mansi Dhyan Kendra at Vijay Kaushal Maharaj Nikunjwan Ashram, which is located at Parikarma Marg, Vrindavan.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha speaker Dinesh Oraon were among the other guests at the event.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, yogi adityanath, baba ramdev
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

