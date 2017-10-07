The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 12:18 PM IST

India, All India

India to grant medical visas to 2 Pakistani nationals: Sushma Swaraj

PTI
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 12:03 pm IST

Heeding to Uzair Humayun's request from Lahore, Swaraj said medical visa will be given to his daughter for an open-heart surgery in India.

Sushma Swaraj has been sympathetically considering medical visa applications from scores of Pakistani nationals notwithstanding strain in the relationship between the two countries over a host of issues. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said India will grant medical visas to an ailing Pakistani man requiring liver transplant and a three-year-old girl from the neighbouring country who needs an open-heart surgery.

Heeding to a request by Uzair Humayun, a Lahore-based man, Swaraj said medical visa will be given to his daughter for an open-heart surgery in India.

"We are issuing visa for the open heart surgery of your three year-old daughter in India. We also pray for her speedy recovery here," Swaraj said in a tweet.

The external affairs minister also responded positively when Noorma Habib asked for her intervention in granting medical visa to her father who she said needs an urgent liver transplant.

"Yes, Noorma. We are allowing visa for the liver transplant of your father in India. We wish him a successful surgery and a long life," Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj has been sympathetically considering medical visa applications from scores of Pakistani nationals notwithstanding strain in the relationship between the two countries over a host of issues.

