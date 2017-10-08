The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 09:24 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi Cong passes resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president

PTI
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 8:36 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 8:37 pm IST

Gandhi is currently the Congress vice president and there have been reports that he could soon take over its presidency.

A resolution seeking Gandhi's elevation to the president's position was unanimously passed on Saturday by 280 delegates of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC). (Photo: File)
 A resolution seeking Gandhi's elevation to the president's position was unanimously passed on Saturday by 280 delegates of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC). (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The newly-elected members of the Delhi unit of Congress on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party's president.

Gandhi is currently the Congress vice president and there have been reports that he could soon take over its presidency.

Speaking to PTI this week, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said Gandhi may take over as Congress president after Diwali and the time was ripe for him to "lead from the front".

A resolution seeking Gandhi's elevation to the president's position was unanimously passed on Saturday by 280 delegates of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh attended the meeting as a delegate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The Congress is currently conducting organisational polls, including for the post of president. The Election Commission has set a December deadline for the Congress to
conclude the exercise. The All India Congress Committee, however, plans to complete the process by the end of this month.

Another resolution passed in the meeting authorised the AICC president and the vice-president to nominate the president of the Delhi unit of the party.

Ajay Maken, the Delhi Congress president, said the election of former prime minister Singh as a PCC delegate was a matter of pride for the Delhi unit of the party.

Others who attended the meeting included AICC general secretary Janardhan Dwivedi, Delhi Congress in-charge P C Chacko, Delhi Pradesh returning officer (PRO) Ulhas Patil and APRO Manoj Chouhan.

Patil said the organisational elections in the Delhi unit of the party have been conducted in a tranparent manner.

A total of 280 delegates have been elected by block-level party workers across the 70 assembly segments in Delhi. 

Tags: delhi congress, congress president, rahul gandhi, delhi pradesh congress committee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Women would choose an average-looking partner over a 10/10: Poll

2

New smart bandage for better, faster healing

3

Find out why so many LGBT couples do not go on vacations

4

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

5

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham