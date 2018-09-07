The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 07, 2018

India, All India

Section 377 verdict will tarnish Indian culture: UP Shia Waqf Board Chief

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2018, 12:47 pm IST

'This judgement is absolutely wrong. I think those who are celebrating this judgement are shameless,' he added.

The UP Shia Waqf Board Chief also said that decriminalising homosexuality would lead to an increase in crime rates. (Photo: ANI)
 The UP Shia Waqf Board Chief also said that decriminalising homosexuality would lead to an increase in crime rates. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi has claimed that Supreme Court's verdict decriminalising homosexuality will tarnish the Indian culture, and suggested the Apex Court to review its decision on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"If we see this from a religious point of view, such things are not allowed in any religion. Western culture should not be given recognition in India because this will tarnish our culture, tradition, and society. I think that the Supreme Court should review its decision. This judgement is absolutely wrong. I think those who are celebrating this judgement are shameless," Rizvi told ANI.

Furthermore, the UP Shia Waqf Board Chief said decriminalising homosexuality would lead to an increase in crime rate.

However, constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap said that the judgement pronounced by the top court is the "law of the land".

"This matter was going on for a long time. There were strong views on both sides. The Supreme Court has now given its judgment and its now law of the land," Kashyap said.

The Delhi High Court, in 2009, decriminalised homosexuality. But in 2013, the Supreme Court restored the colonial-era law. Three years later, the top court agreed to hear the Section 377 petition once more and on Thursday, the top court gave the landmark judgement that decriminalised homosexuality. A five-judge constitutional bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, delivered the historic verdict.

