RSS airs opposition to same-sex marriages

Published : Sep 7, 2018, 4:25 am IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)
New Delhi: Agreeing with the Supreme Court’s views, the RSS on Thursday said it also does not consider homosexuality a crime but maintained that it does not support same-sex marriage as it is “not natural”. The Congress hailed as “momentous” the top court’s verdict decriminalising consensual gay sex and termed it as an important step towards a liberal and tolerant society.

RSS prachar pramukh Arun Kumar, in a statement , said, “Like the Supreme Court’s verdict, we also do not consider this (homosexuality) as a crime.”

Mr Kumar, however, reiterated the Sangh’s old stand that gay marriages and such relationships are not “compatible with nature”.

“These relationships are not natural, so we do not support this kind of relationships,” Mr Kumar said. The RSS claimed that Indian society “traditionally does not recognise” such relations. “Humans usually learn from experiences, so this topic needs to be discussed and handled at the social and psychological level.”

