The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

India, All India

Hardik Patel in hospital as health worsens on day 14 of quota fast

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2018, 5:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2018, 6:03 pm IST

The Patidar leader agreed to be shifted to Sola Civil Hospital after his supporters requested him to do so in view of his failing health.

Hardik went on the indefinite fast on August 25 demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the Patidar community and waiver of farm loans. (Photo: PTI)
 Hardik went on the indefinite fast on August 25 demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the Patidar community and waiver of farm loans. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel was Friday shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated on the 14th day of his indefinite fast here, a Patidar Ananmat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) functionary said.

According to PAAS spokesperson Manoj Panara, Hardik agreed to be shifted to Sola Civil Hospital after his supporters requested him to do so in view of his failing health. 

Following the end of a 24-hour ultimatum by the PAAS to the Gujarat government to begin talks with the protesting leader, Hardik had Thursday evening stopped intake of water, he said. 

"Hardik's agitation will continue. But, since his health has deteriorated due to the 14-day fast, we requested him to get hospitalised," Panara told reporters at the fast venue near the city. 

Another PAAS leader, Dharmik Malaviya, said that Hardik's "fight will continue". Hospital authorities said Hardik was in the ICU and a team of doctors was treating him. 

He was shifted to the hospital shortly after senior Patidar community leader and president of Khodaldham Trust, Naresh Patel, met and advised him to call off the strike or take medical treatment. 

"Hardik has not taken water since the last 18 hours. I told Hardik that everyone is worried about his health and that he should call off the hunger strike as soon as possible. He told me that he will inform me soon about his decision to call off the fast," said Naresh Patel. 

During the meeting, Hardik asked Naresh Patel to mediate with the Gujarat government and hold talks on three of the former's demands. 

"Hardik asked me to be a mediator. As per his wish, representatives of Khodaldham, along with another Patidar body Umiya Dham Sansthan, will try to talk with the government to break the deadlock. Our priority is to see that Hardik's health does not deteriorate," Naresh Patel said. 

"If needed, we will pressure the government to accept Hardik's demands. Though the issue of reservation may take longer, we hope that the state government shows a positive attitude towards the two other demands," he said. 

Hardik went on the indefinite fast on August 25 demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the Patidar community and waiver of farm loans. 

Later, he added another demand that his close aide Alpesh Kathiria, who was recently arrested in a 2015 sedition case by the city Crime Branch, be released. 

The government had, in the last 14 days, not made any attempt to negotiate with Hardik, his supporters claimed.

Tags: hardik patel on fast, patidar ananmat andolan samiti, paas
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

2

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

3

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

4

Watch: Delhi hotel staff break into jig after top court legalises gay sex

5

Karisma bonds with Shweta, but did Abhishek ignore her in front of Aishwarya?

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham