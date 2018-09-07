The Asian Age | News



Delhi police arrests 2 suspected ISIS terrorists near Red Fort

The duo, hailing from Kashmir, was arrested near the Red Fort area on intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The 2 terrorists were associated with ISJK, the terror outfit influenced by Islamic State ideology, police official said. (Representational Image)
 The 2 terrorists were associated with ISJK, the terror outfit influenced by Islamic State ideology, police official said. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Two suspected terrorists associated with Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) have been arrested in the national capital by Delhi Police's Special Cell, said a senior police official on Friday.

The duo, hailing from Kashmir, was arrested near the Red Fort area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, he added.

They were associated with ISJK, the terror outfit influenced by Islamic State ideology, the official said.

