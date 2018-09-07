The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 07, 2018 | Last Update : 08:08 PM IST

India, All India

Congress appeals to all parties to join hands to defeat KCR in Telangana

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2018, 7:35 pm IST

There has been speculation about an electoral alliance between the Congress and TDP in Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday had described Gandhi as the 'biggest buffoon' in the country. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday had described Gandhi as the 'biggest buffoon' in the country. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Describing the fight against TRS in the coming assembly polls in Telangana as a "war for righteousness," state Congress state president N UttamKumar Reddy Friday said various opposition parties, including TDP, and civil society organisations should join forces with Congress. 

The state Assembly was dissolved Thursday as per the recommendation of the TRS government, paving way for early polls. 

The assembly elections were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year. 

"We call upon all political, non-political forces in Telangana, NGOs, civil society organisations, students bodies, employees organisations, all political parties, including Telugu Desam, to join forces to defeat this corrupt government by treating these elections as a Dharma Yuddham (war for righteousness)," Reddy told reporters here. 

There has been speculation about an electoral alliance between the Congress and TDP in Telangana. 

The TDP has been anti-Congress since its inception in 1982. Reddy said the coming elections is not a fight between Congress and TRS but a fight between "the family of TRS president and caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the four crore people of Telangana."

Taking strong exception to Rao's attack on Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, Reddy said, "the caretaker CMs comments are unbecoming of a Chief Minister." 

Rao had described Gandhi as the "biggest buffoon" in the country. On September 12, party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad would address a public meeting on minorities issues. 

Tags: early polls in telangana, trs government, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

2

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

3

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

4

Watch: Delhi hotel staff break into jig after top court legalises gay sex

5

Karisma bonds with Shweta, but did Abhishek ignore her in front of Aishwarya?

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham