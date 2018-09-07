The Asian Age | News

Astrological predictions won’t decide Telangana poll dates: CEC Rawat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 7, 2018, 4:58 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2018, 4:58 pm IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved state Assembly on Thursday following a cabinet meeting.

CEC OP Rawat said, 'We will assess if Telangana elections can be held with other 4 states.' (Photo: File | ANI)
Hyderabad: Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on Friday said that any astrological predictions will not decide the date and time of elections for Telangana Assembly, which was dissolved on Thursday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rawat said, “We will assess if Telangana elections can be held with other 4 states. Any astrological predictions (over dates) made by anyone is notwithstanding."

Rawat further said that the poll panel will first take stock of preparation to ascertain if Telangana Assembly polls could be held with upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

“At first, Election Commission will take stock of preparation from CEO (Telangana Chief Electoral Officer) and after that it will be decided when to hold the elections. Then an official audit will take place. The Commission will visit after that,” Rawat said.

 

 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the state Assembly on Thursday following a cabinet meeting. He later informed Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan about the decision who approved the dissolution and asked KCR to continue as caretaker chief minister.

Read: Stage set for early polls in Telangana; KCR dissolves state Assembly

While KCR cited "political fragility" in Telangana as a reason for early polls, reports quoting sources close to the TRS chief said that he wanted to ensure that the focus during the state polls is on his role and his government's achievements, rather than on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reports also said that Rao’s decision to go for early elections aims to cash in on the perceived “positive atmosphere” prevailing for the party in the state.

