3 days after Majerhat incident, another bridge collapses in West Bengal

Siliguri: Three days after a portion of over 50 years bridge collapsed at Majerhat in the outskirts of Kolkata, killing three, another bridge near Siliguri in Darjeeling district fell on Friday morning while a truck was passing over it.

The truck is still hanging from the broken portion of the bridge that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal. The truck driver was injured in the incident and was rushed to hospital.

On Tuesday, a portion of the Majerhat bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata collapsed killing three people.

At a press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that twenty bridges in and around Kolkata have crossed their "expiry date". The chief minister assured that these bridges will be inspected and repaired urgently.