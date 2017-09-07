The Asian Age | News

Rough day in office for new Rail minister Piyush Goyal as 3 trains derail

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2017, 7:09 pm IST
Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express derailed in UP on Thursday morning while the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed at around 11:45 am.

Two wagons of a goods train derailed at around 3:55 pm near Khandala in Maharashtra, even as the Railways was dealing with two derailments which happened earlier on Thursday. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Khandala (Maharashtra): Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Khandala, the third train accident reported in the country on Thursday, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

Two wagons of the train derailed at around 3:55 pm, even as the Railways was dealing with two derailments which happened earlier in the day.

"Two wagons of the goods trains derailed in Khandala this afternoon. We are in the process of clearing the tracks," said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

This is the third case of derailment on Thursday.

Seven coaches of Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express jumped the rails near the Obra Dam station in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh at around 6:25 am. "The accident occurred at around 6:25 am and we have already cleared out the site. All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7:28 am all of them had left the spot. All of them are safe and no one was injured in the accident," Railways Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

Later on Thursday, the engine and power car of the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto Bridge in Delhi at around 11:45 am. One person was injured in the second accident.

The derailments of the Rajdhani and the Shaktipunj Express are the first two accidents after Piyush Goyal took over as the new railways minister this week.

