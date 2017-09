Karimullah Khan also gets life, Riyaz Siddiqui 10 years.

1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Abu Salem sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) court on Thursday sentenced convicts Karimullah Khan and Abu Salem to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai blast case.

The court also awarded death sentence to convicts Tahir Merchant and Feroz Khan.

Convict Riyaz Siddiqui has been sentenced to 10 years.

Further details are awaited.