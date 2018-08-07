The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:46 PM IST

India, All India

‘Your job is to comply’: SC slams NRC officials for talking to media

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 3:26 pm IST

The apex court also restrained Hajela and RGI's S Shailesh from talking to media on Assam's NRC henceforth.

The court also told them, 'Don't forget you are officials of the court, your job is to comply with orders, how can you go to press like this.' (Photo: File)
 The court also told them, 'Don't forget you are officials of the court, your job is to comply with orders, how can you go to press like this.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday warned Registrar General of India and Assam National Register of Citizen (NRC) coordinator, Prateek Hajela, against making any statements in the media on modalities of addressing NRC complaints. 

The top court questioned what was Hajela and RGI's S Shailesh's intention while making the statements regarding NRC in the media. 

It slammed the officials and said, "You are guilty of contempt of court." It spared both the officials because they have "a big job to do".

The court also told them, "Don't forget you are officials of the court, your job is to comply with orders, how can you go to press like this." 

The court was referring to a newpaper report which carried the statements of the NRC coordinator. It questioned the authority of both the officials.

The apex court also restrained Hajela and RGI's S Shailesh from talking to media on Assam's NRC henceforth. It stated that the officials will have to seek leave before speaking to the media again on NRC.

The massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam excluded over 40 lakh people from the draft list published on July 30, creating a huge political controversy.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: assam nrc, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

2

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

3

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

4

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

5

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham