Women safety remark: Smriti Irani defends BJP, slams Rahul

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani once again took to Twitter to take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi- this time for his taunt on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao initiative.

Defending her party, Irani said Rahul's observation about Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), BJP leaders and ministers is poor and such statements show his level of understanding.

"India's Defence Minister is a lady, External Affairs Minister is a lady and Lok Sabha Speaker is a lady. To disrespect women just because they are associated with BJP or RSS shows the level to which Rahul Gandhi will fall, "said the senior BJP leader.

While addressing the women conclave, 'Mahila Adhikar Sammelan' in New Delhi on Tuesday, Gandhi had taken potshots at the BJP, saying, "The Congress has always welcomed women, unlike the RSS which has shut doors for women in the country forever. The ideology of BJP and RSS is that only the men will run this country and if it is anywhere that the women belong, it is at the back."

Gandhi had also criticised the BJP over the rising incidents of sexual crime against in the country.

"They talk a lot, but the Women's Reservation Bill is long pending. Congress told them clearly that the entire party will stand by them the day they decide to pass it. They said 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. I fail to understand whose daughter do they want to save. The daughters need to be saved from these BJP MLAs," added Rahul Gandhi.

Both Gandhi and Irani contested from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi constituency in 2014 general elections, which Gandhi won. Since then, the two leaders have often locked horns on social media over several issues. Irani continues to work in the Amethi constituency, criticising Gandhi for having done little during his tenure of 14 years as the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.