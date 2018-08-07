The Asian Age | News

RK Dhawan: The man with unbridled access to Indira passes away

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASHHAR KHAN
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 4:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 6:10 am IST

A Gandhi family loyalist Dhawan was accommodated to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress.

New Delhi: A man for all seasons, veteran leader of the Congress R.K. Dhawan passed away on Monday evening. The stenographer to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi rose to be one of the most powerful men in her durbar. As a personal assistant to the Prime Minister he attained unparalleled power and influence during the period of the Emergency. Widely known as the ‘door keeper’ of Mrs Gandhi, Dhawan wielded the influence that many seniors in the Congress strived for.

Controversy courted Dhawan due to his unbridled access to the Prime Minister during the days of Emergency. He was pivotal to all the decisions taken at that time. Many senior leaders recount how it was important to be in the good books of Dhawan. His critics say that he will be remembered for his “extra-constitutional authority and proximity to several industrial groups”. Others point out that many secrets of Indian politics have gone with him.

Dhawan was also a witness in the Indira Gandhi assassination case. Interestingly, the Thakkar Commission which had been formed to inquire in the lapses of security leading to the assassination of Mrs Gandhi had made serious remarks against Dhawan — a claim that Dhawan denied strongly. In the end, nothing was attributed to Dhawan.

A Gandhi family loyalist Dhawan was accommodated to the Rajya Sabha by the Congress. He also earned a slot in the highest decision-making body of the Congress — the Congress Working Committee.

The Congress on Monday expressed sadness over the passing away of Dhawan whom it described as a valued member of the party.

