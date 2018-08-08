The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:11 PM IST

India, All India

Stalin urges DMK workers to maintain peace, show military discipline

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 8:59 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 9:01 pm IST

MK Stalin, son of Late Karunanidhi, put out an appeal to DMK cadre and followers to maintain discipline.

'Do not give room for untoward incidents. Maintain peace,' said Stalin in a statement, 'Hand over anti socials to police, they may attempt to tarnish DMK.' (Photo: AFP)
 'Do not give room for untoward incidents. Maintain peace,' said Stalin in a statement, 'Hand over anti socials to police, they may attempt to tarnish DMK.' (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: As the news of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s demise was confirmed by the Kauvery hospital on Tuesday evening, thousands of party workers and followers were seen wailing, weeping and some were even beating their chest in giant outpouring of grief.

Read: TN govt announces 7-day mourning after DMK chief Karunanidhi dies at 94

MK Stalin, son of Late Karunanidhi, put out an appeal to DMK cadre and followers to maintain discipline. "Do not give room for untoward incidents. Maintain peace," said Stalin in a statement, adding, "Hand over anti socials to police, they may attempt to tarnish DMK."

He also urged the party workers to cooperate with the police and prove DMK follows military discipline.

According to report, Stalin said Karunanidhi, who was a five time Chief Minister had led DMK for 50 years. "For 75 years he groomed an army for the Dravidian movement. None will ever be like him, but his ideals and discipline will run as perennial river in our blood," Stalin added.

M Karunanidhi, 94, was declared dead at 6:10 pm on Tuesday. His health had deteriorated since Monday evening and didn’t respond to efforts to revive him.

Tags: mk stalin, m karunanidhi, karunanidhi dies, kauvery hospital, dmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

2

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

3

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

4

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

5

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham