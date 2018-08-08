Stalin urges DMK workers to maintain peace, show military discipline

MK Stalin, son of Late Karunanidhi, put out an appeal to DMK cadre and followers to maintain discipline.

'Do not give room for untoward incidents. Maintain peace,' said Stalin in a statement, 'Hand over anti socials to police, they may attempt to tarnish DMK.' (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: As the news of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s demise was confirmed by the Kauvery hospital on Tuesday evening, thousands of party workers and followers were seen wailing, weeping and some were even beating their chest in giant outpouring of grief.

He also urged the party workers to cooperate with the police and prove DMK follows military discipline.

According to report, Stalin said Karunanidhi, who was a five time Chief Minister had led DMK for 50 years. "For 75 years he groomed an army for the Dravidian movement. None will ever be like him, but his ideals and discipline will run as perennial river in our blood," Stalin added.

M Karunanidhi, 94, was declared dead at 6:10 pm on Tuesday. His health had deteriorated since Monday evening and didn’t respond to efforts to revive him.