The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

India, All India

Reach out to Dalits to counter Oppn’s negative campaign: BJP to party members

PTI
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 9:46 am IST

The Scheduled Caste wing also launched dedicated website, Facebook page and Twitter account to connect with booth-level workers.

Addressing the members, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal said that whenever the BJP has come to power, the party worked for the uplift of the Dalit community. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Addressing the members, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal said that whenever the BJP has come to power, the party worked for the uplift of the Dalit community. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: The BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha on Monday asked its members to reach out to the Dalit community to counter the negative campaign of opposition parties, as it launched various social media initiatives to spread awareness about welfare schemes of the central government.

Addressing the members, BJP national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal said that whenever the BJP has come to power, the party worked for the uplift of the Dalit community.

"National Scheduled Caste Front has conducted satisfactory work and I appreciated their work. The Morcha should reach out to the Dalit community to end the disinformation spread among Dalit societies by other political parties against the BJP government. Spread awareness regarding welfare schemes launched by the Centre and states," Lal said.

The Scheduled Caste wing also launched its dedicated website, Facebook page and Twitter account to connect with booth-level workers all over the country.

Tags: bjp, bjp scheduled caste morcha, dalits
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

2

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

3

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

4

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

5

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham