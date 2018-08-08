The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:11 PM IST

India, All India

Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to Dravidian veteran Karunanidhi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 9:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 9:34 pm IST

Karunanidhi died at 6.10 pm at the age of 94 at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital after a prolonged illness.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said,
  Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, "Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's demise is a big loss to Tamil Nadu." (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Expressing grief over the passing away of the Dravidian veteran, Muthuvel Karunanidhi, scores of politicians paid their tributes on Tuesday. 

Karunanidhi died at 6.10 pm at the age of 94 at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital after a prolonged illness.

In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the DMK president as a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress. 

PM Modi will travel to Chennai on Wednesday morning to pay his last respects. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami extended his sympathies to the leader's family, especially his son and DMK Working President M K Stalin. He said that the deceased leader left his "imprint" in national politics.

"Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's demise is a big loss to Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of the DMK patriarch and said he strode the stage of Tamil politics like a colossus for six decades.

BJP president Amit Shah expressed sadness at the death of the veteran politician and said, “No one can forget his struggle during Emergency, imposed in 1975."

Calling it a "dark day" and an "inexplicable loss", celebrities, including Rajinikanth and Dulquer, mourned the death of Karunanidhi. 

"The death of Kalaignar is an unforgettable, dark day in my life. May his soul rest in peace," said Rajinikanth, who himself is taking his first steps in Tamil Nadu politics. 

H D Deve Gowda said he has lost his "elder brother." The nation has lost a "stalwart", Gowda said in his condolence message, recalling his association with the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for over five decades. 

"Karunanidhi's role in me becoming the Prime Minister was huge," the former Prime Minister said, adding that his death is a "great loss" to the country and personally for him. 

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster too joined the leaders in paying tributes.

Several other political leaders and celebrities remembered Karunanidhi and took to social media to condole the leader's demise. 

Tags: dmk, karunanidhi, karunanidhi health, kauvery hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

2

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

3

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

4

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

5

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham