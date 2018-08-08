Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to Dravidian veteran Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi died at 6.10 pm at the age of 94 at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital after a prolonged illness.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, "Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's demise is a big loss to Tamil Nadu." (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Expressing grief over the passing away of the Dravidian veteran, Muthuvel Karunanidhi, scores of politicians paid their tributes on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the DMK president as a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress.

PM Modi will travel to Chennai on Wednesday morning to pay his last respects.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami extended his sympathies to the leader's family, especially his son and DMK Working President M K Stalin. He said that the deceased leader left his "imprint" in national politics.

"Former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's demise is a big loss to Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of the DMK patriarch and said he strode the stage of Tamil politics like a colossus for six decades.

Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight.#Karunanidhi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2018

BJP president Amit Shah expressed sadness at the death of the veteran politician and said, “No one can forget his struggle during Emergency, imposed in 1975."

Anguished to learn about the demise of veteran politician, M Karunanidhi ji. He had an impressive life journey, starting as a screen writer in Tamil film industry to being five term Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. No one can forget his struggle during Emergency, imposed in 1975. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2018

Calling it a "dark day" and an "inexplicable loss", celebrities, including Rajinikanth and Dulquer, mourned the death of Karunanidhi.

"The death of Kalaignar is an unforgettable, dark day in my life. May his soul rest in peace," said Rajinikanth, who himself is taking his first steps in Tamil Nadu politics.

H D Deve Gowda said he has lost his "elder brother." The nation has lost a "stalwart", Gowda said in his condolence message, recalling his association with the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for over five decades.

"Karunanidhi's role in me becoming the Prime Minister was huge," the former Prime Minister said, adding that his death is a "great loss" to the country and personally for him.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster too joined the leaders in paying tributes.

On behalf of the United States Mission in India, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of former Chief Minister Muthuvel #Karunanidhi and the people of Tamil Nadu. He will be remembered for his years of public service to his state and the country at large. — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) August 7, 2018

Several other political leaders and celebrities remembered Karunanidhi and took to social media to condole the leader's demise.