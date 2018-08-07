The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:12 AM IST

India, All India

NDA pic ks JD-U’s Harivansh Narain Singh, Oppn still undecided

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 2:04 am IST

Sources in both parties confirmed while there have been some discussions about their candidature, nothing has been finalised.

JD(U) member Harivansh Narain Singh (Photo: ANI)
 JD(U) member Harivansh Narain Singh (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Taking the Opposition by surprise, vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday announced elections to the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman on August 9, with JD(U) member Harivansh Narain Singh emerging as the candidate of the ruling NDA. Quickly grouping after the announcement, the Opposition parties met on Monday evening and decided to contest the poll.

Sources told this newspaper that parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar and MoS Vijay Goel met certain Opposition leaders on the OBC Commission Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday, and during this meeting “informed” them they were thinking of fielding Mr Singh as the ruling side’s candidate.

While the Opposition leaders, including those from “like-minded” parties like the Congress, Trinamul Congress, RJD, DMK, TDP, CPI(M), CPI, BSP, SP and others, did not confirm that any names of possible candidates were discussed, it is learnt that the names of DMK’s Tiruchi Siva and NCP’s Vandana Chavan are being considered.

Sources in both parties confirmed while there have been some discussions about their candidature, nothing has been finalised. Top Congress sources said that as of now even a Congress candidate could not be ruled out. “It all depends on the winnability. We are open to a candidate from any party”, a source said.

Besides nominated and independent members affiliated to it, the BJP is banking on the support of 13, nine, six and two members of the AIADMK, BJD, TRS and YSR Congress respectively, its floor managers said. If all four back the NDA candidate, the numbers add up to 126.

However, as there is no whip for voting for the election of the deputy chair and the polls are held through secret ballot, speculation is rife that there might be cross-voting from both sides. Opposition sources said they were hoping to split the AIADMK which has 13 members. Similarly, there might also be “pressure” on some Samajwadi Party MPs to vote with the NDA.

The last date for filing of nominations is Wednesday, August 8. Also, the BJD, which had walked out during the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, might abstain this time too to remain equidistant from both the BJP and the Congress. In this scenario, the winning margin will come down and help the Opposition side.

On similar lines, the TDP’s C.M. Ramesh got elected to the Public Accounts Committee by a huge margin on Monday, defeating the JD(U)’s Harivansh Singh. While Mr Ramesh got 106 votes, the BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav got 69 and Mr Singh got 26 votes. Many Opposition leaders said this augurs well for the Rajya Sabha deputy chair’s election.

Another theory doing the rounds was that the NDA’s troublesome ally, Shiv Sena, might muddy the waters by fielding Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral as its candidate, defying the BJP and the Opposition parties to support him as a consensus candidate. But whether this will be a winnable formula or a just a bid to embarrass the government remains debatable.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, ananth kumar, harivansh narain singh
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

2

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

3

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

4

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

5

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham