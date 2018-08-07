The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka transport strike: Difficulty for commuters as cabs, autos go off road

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 10:56 am IST

Cab and autorickshaw driver unions have decided to support the strike and stay off road from 6 am to 6 pm.

The transport strike is happening since protesters want withdrawal of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill and hikes in insurance premium and fuel prices. (Representational Image | File)
 The transport strike is happening since protesters want withdrawal of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill and hikes in insurance premium and fuel prices. (Representational Image | File)

Bengaluru: Commuters and office goers in Karnataka may face difficulties on Tuesday due to the nationwide transport strike called by the All India Motor Transport Organisation against certain sections of Motor Vehicles Bills 2017.

Some cab and autorickshaw driver unions have decided to support the strike and stay off road from 6 am to 6 pm.

The major brunt of Tuesday's transport strike will be borne by I-T hub, Bengaluru where autorickshaw union said they would stay off the road.

"About 1.5 lakh autos in Bengaluru will not operate; other unions, too, have extended support to the protest," said Rudramurthy, general secretary, auto drivers' union.

The transport strike is happening since protesters want withdrawal of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill and hike in insurance premium and fuel prices. They also staged a demonstration in front of Town Hall at 10 am and marched till Freedom Park.

Government-run Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Namma Metro will operate as usual.

KSRTC staff and Workers' Federation, backed by All India Trade Union Congress, is not participating in the strike.

No private schools will be shut down because of transport protests.

Unions like Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators' Association and Federation of Karnataka Taxi Drivers' Associations said vehicles driven by its members will operate during the 12-hour strike.

Transport minister D C Thammanna said the government does not support the strike. "We are against the proposed changes. The southern states have written to the Centre opposing a few proposals. We've made arrangements to ensure commuters are not troubled," Thammanna told The Times of India (TOI).

The strike has been called against certain sections of the Motor Vehicle Act amendment which according to those protesting against it, seeks to divest states of certain powers to frame rules and place these with the Union Government.

The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending approval of the Rajya Sabha. If it is cleared, it promises to bring widespread changes to the old MV Act of 1988, including higher penalties, protection for good samaritans and stricter rules.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: karnataka transport strike, all india motor transport organisation, motor vehicles bills 2017, namma metro
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

