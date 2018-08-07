Karunanidhi’s health declines, vitals a challenge, says Chennai hospital

The 94-year-old DMK patriarch has been in ICU since July 28 when he was rushed following a dip in his blood pressure.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporters gather outside the hospital where DMK chief M. Karunanidhi is being treated in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: DMK president M. Karunanidhi’s health declined seriously on Monday with officials at Kauvery Hospital revealing that maintaining his vital organ functions was becoming “a challenge” and adding that the next 24 hours could be critical.

The 94-year-old DMK patriarch has been in ICU since July 28 when he was rushed following a dip in his blood pressure.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of M. Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments,” said Kauvery’s executive director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj in a bulletin released at 6.30 pm.

The entire family was at ICU except his wife Dayalu Ammal who was brought in a wheelchair earlier in the day to Kauvery to meet him briefly.