In UP’s Amethi, 50 ‘offenders’ evading arrests nabbed in police’s Op All Out

In the drive, the police teams led by respective stations house officers of 11 police stations nabbed 50 offenders.

Amethi has 14 police stations including a woman police station which has no arrest warrant pending against anybody with it. (Representational Image | PTI)

Amethi: In a district-wide crack down on anti-social elements, the Amethi police has arrested 50 persons accused of various offences, including murder and dowry deaths, an official said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police B C Dubey said 50 "offenders" evading arrests were nabbed in an anti-crime drive, "Operation All Out" launched on orders of the state government.

The Additional SP said the SHOs of two police stations, Kamrauli and Jamo, who failed to nab the accused with arrest warrants pending in their jurisdictions have also been issued show cause notices to explain the laxity in the discharge of duties on their parts.

Amethi has 14 police stations including a woman police station which has no arrest warrant pending against anybody with it.