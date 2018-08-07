The Asian Age | News



Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018

Gauri Lankesh murder case: 2 accused complain of custodial torture

ANI
Published : Aug 7, 2018


A Bengaluru court sent Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin for medical examination at Victoria Hospital.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017. (Photo: File)
 Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Monday sent Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin, two accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, for the medical examination at Victoria Hospital, after the duo complained of custodial torture.

The court has also put them under judicial custody.

Amit and Ganesh were arrested from Hubli on July 22 and were produced before the third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, which had sent them to police custody till August 6.

Apart from these two and Rajesh (50), who was arrested from Madikeri district of Karnataka on July 23, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder case.

Mohan Nayak, Parshuram Waghmare, K T Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar were arrested in the case.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017.

