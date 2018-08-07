The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018

India, All India

DMK chief Karunanidhi's health 'extremely critical': Kauvery Hospital

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 4:51 pm IST

The doctors clearly mentioned that despite maximum medical support, Karunanidhi's vital organs continued to deteriorate.

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporter reacts to a bulletin that was released about party president M Karunanidhi's health, in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI | File)
  A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporter reacts to a bulletin that was released about party president M Karunanidhi's health, in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: PTI | File)

Chennai: DMK president M Karunanidhi's health condition has significantly declined, a medical bulletin released by the Kauvery Hospital around 4:30 pm stated.  

The doctors clearly mentioned that despite maximum medical support, Karunanidhi's vital organs continue to deteriorate. 

The statement further said that Karunanidhi’s condition is extremely critical and unstable. 

Hundreds of DMK party workers thronged the Chennai's Kauvery hospital again on Monday. 

Chants of "Ezhundhu Vaa Thalaivaa" (Awake, our leader) and "Vaa, Vaa, Gopalapuram Polaam Vaa" (Come, Come, let''s go to Gopalapuram) could be heard outside the hospital. 

According to reports, Riot Control police was also deployed to contain the emotionally-charged party workers who have turned up in large numbers.

Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai following a drop in blood pressure on July 28. Since then, the medical status of the 94-year-old has gone through ups and downs.

After a health scare, the doctors extended his period of hospitalisation due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver functions and haematological parameters.

