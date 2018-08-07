The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 05:14 PM IST

India, All India

Disclosure of Aadhaar number doesn't increase digital vulnerability: TRAI Chief

PTI
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 4:22 pm IST

TRAI chief was quick to add that intention behind disclosure of his 12-digit number was never to abet others disclose their Aadhaar numbers.

TRAO chief RS Sharma said he has always maintained that disclosure, knowledge or sharing of the biometric ID number does not increase 'digital vulnerabilities'. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Outgoing TRAI Chairman RS Sharma -- whose open dare to Twitterati on Aadhaar misuse had caused a social media furore -- asserted on Tuesday that mere knowledge of Aadhaar number cannot increase one’s “digital vulnerabilities”.

Sharma was also quick to add that the intention behind disclosure of his 12-digit number was never to abet others to publish or disclose their Aadhaar numbers.

Breaking his silence over the issue, Sharma said he has always maintained that disclosure, knowledge or sharing of the biometric ID number does not increase “digital vulnerabilities”.

Sharma, who retires on August 9, was speaking on the sidelines of a conference where telecom regulator TRAI announced that two of its mobile apps -- do not disturb app that reports pesky calls and MyCall app that measures call quality -- will be available on UMANG platform.

“I have made it very clear that the intention was not really to abet other people to publish their Aadhaar number,” Sharma said replying to a specific query.

Following TRAI chief’s Aadhaar challenge last month, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had asked people not to share publicly their 12-digit identifier on Internet and social media, or pose such challenges to others.

“Such activities are uncalled for and should be refrained as these are not in accordance with the law,” UIDAI had said in a statement.

An all-out war had raged on Twitter after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chief shared his Aadhaar number publicly, challenging anyone to show how mere knowledge of the number can be misused to harm him.

While some claimed to have got access to his bank account number and email, Sharma refuted the claims saying they were untrue.

Tags: trai, rs sharma, aadhaar, aadhaar number, biometric id, mycall app, umang, uidai, twitter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

