Crap: Here's why Virendra Sehwag, twitterati fuming over school textbook

Virender Sehwag attached a picture of a page of a textbook along with the tweet. (Twitter | @virendersehwag)

Mumbai: Virendra Sehwag, former Indian cricketer with a substantial fan following took to Twitter to call out a school textbook. Sehwag has been known for his outspoken comments earlier as well.

The tweet, posted on Sunday saw Sehwag attaching a picture of a page from a school textbook and using the word "crap" to describe a section that said "a large family cannot enjoy a happy life".

A lot of such crap in school textbooks. Clearly the authorities deciding and reviewing content not doing their homework pic.twitter.com/ftaMRupJdx — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2018

The tweet garnered a slew of reactions with some sharing similar examples.

"Whosoever has finalized this curriculum hasn't done his homework! @PrakashJavdekar ji @PMOIndia sir if this is true kindly have a look!" said a tweet that sought to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Who so ever has finalized this curriculum hasn't done his homework! @PrakashJavdekar ji @PMOIndia sir if this is true kindly have a look! pic.twitter.com/LAbnl0kDRO — Raj👒 (@ImBylu) August 5, 2018

One post said: "Schools have to be educated first before children!!"

Schools have to be educated first before children !! — Suman Narayana (@NarayanaSuman) August 5, 2018

The insensitive assessment of a joint family sparked outrage among many across social media.

That's what is wrong with today's education system.... pic.twitter.com/yIpksCYQ0N — Professor (@BeerOholic) August 4, 2018

Wrong. School books should not attempt to indoctrinate children in such ways as to label grandparents as mere caretakers, or mothers as incapable, and so on. — Second Foundation (@SecondFoundn) August 5, 2018