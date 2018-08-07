Crap: Here's why Virendra Sehwag, twitterati fuming over school textbook

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 09:13 AM IST
Mumbai: Virendra Sehwag, former Indian cricketer with a substantial fan following took to Twitter to call out a school textbook. Sehwag has been known for his outspoken comments earlier as well.
The tweet, posted on Sunday saw Sehwag attaching a picture of a page from a school textbook and using the word "crap" to describe a section that said "a large family cannot enjoy a happy life".
A lot of such crap in school textbooks. Clearly the authorities deciding and reviewing content not doing their homework pic.twitter.com/ftaMRupJdx— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2018
The tweet garnered a slew of reactions with some sharing similar examples.
"Whosoever has finalized this curriculum hasn't done his homework! @PrakashJavdekar ji @PMOIndia sir if this is true kindly have a look!" said a tweet that sought to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Who so ever has finalized this curriculum hasn't done his homework! @PrakashJavdekar ji @PMOIndia sir if this is true kindly have a look! pic.twitter.com/LAbnl0kDRO— Raj👒 (@ImBylu) August 5, 2018
One post said: "Schools have to be educated first before children!!"
Schools have to be educated first before children !!— Suman Narayana (@NarayanaSuman) August 5, 2018
The insensitive assessment of a joint family sparked outrage among many across social media.
That's what is wrong with today's education system.... pic.twitter.com/yIpksCYQ0N— Professor (@BeerOholic) August 4, 2018
Wrong. School books should not attempt to indoctrinate children in such ways as to label grandparents as mere caretakers, or mothers as incapable, and so on.— Second Foundation (@SecondFoundn) August 5, 2018
Hope government does something quickly about our text books at all levels 🙏— Prakasha (@Prakash49830125) August 5, 2018