Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST

India, All India

Army major, 3 soldiers killed in North Kashmir Gurez while foiling infiltration bid

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 12:11 pm IST

Two terrorists were also shot dead in the ensuing gun battle.

Indian Army Major and three soldiers were killed in a gun battle with terrorists who were trying infiltrate in the state from north Kashmir's Gurez. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Indian Army Major and three soldiers were killed in a gun battle with terrorists who were trying infiltrate in the state from north Kashmir's Gurez. (Representational Image | PTI)

Jammu: An Indian Army Major and three soldiers were killed in a gun battle with terrorists who were trying infiltrate in the state from north Kashmir's Gurez, officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

Two terrorists were also shot dead in the ensuing gun fight.

The encounter between the Army's patrolling party and the infiltrating group took place at Govind Nallah in Gurez sector of Bandipore district.

The bodies of two militants could be seen from a distance while two more are believed to have been killed, they said.

Further reinforcements were rushed to the encounter site.

The deceased have been identified as Major K P Rane, hawaldars Jamie Singh and Vikramjeet and rifleman Mandeep.

Initial reports said a group of eight was trying to infiltrate into the country. Of them, four ran back to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, infiltration, gurez, army major killed
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

