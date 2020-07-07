Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 | Last Update : 12:59 PM IST

104th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

713,128

15,283

Recovered

435,527

10,633

Deaths

20,078

377

Maharashtra2119871152629026 Tamil Nadu114978665711571 Delhi100823720883115 Gujarat36858263231967 Uttar Pradesh2770718761785 Telangana2390212703295 Karnataka234749849372 West Bengal2212614711757 Rajasthan2026315965459 Andhra Pradesh200198920239 Haryana1750413335276 Madhya Pradesh1528411579617 Bihar12140901497 Assam11737743414 Odisha9526648648 Jammu and Kashmir84295255132 Punjab64914494132 Kerala5623334128 Chhatisgarh3207257814 Uttarakhand3161258642 Jharkhand2815204520 Goa181310617 Tripura158012061 Manipur13897330 Himachal Pradesh107074610 Puducherry101148014 Nagaland5782280 Chandigarh4874016 Arunachal Pradesh269781 Mizoram191130 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya80431
  India   All India  07 Jul 2020  Bengaluru corporate hospital refunds money to COVID-19 patient after govt cracks the whip for overcharging
India, All India

Bengaluru corporate hospital refunds money to COVID-19 patient after govt cracks the whip for overcharging

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published : Jul 7, 2020, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2020, 12:09 pm IST

Ever since the start of July, the city on an average has reported 1,000 cases every day

Bed lined at a temporary COVID-19 centre at BIEC in Bengaluru, as coronavirus cases rise across the state. PTI photo
A day after the government warned private hospitals of criminal if they denied treatment to Covid19 patients. The government cracked the whip and set an example by issuing notice to Apollo Hospital for over-charging.

While there were incidents of private hospitals over-charging the patients for Covid 19 tests, the government on Monday issued a show cause to Apollo Hospital which had charged Rs 6,000 when the government capped it at Rs 4,500. However, the hospital was quick to clarify that it has initiated the refund process and have revised rates as per government guidelines. The state has 14,385 active cases.  

 

Corona positive cases in Bengaluru crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday and stood at 10,561. The state too crossed 25,000 cases and stood at 25,317.

Ever since the start of July, the city on an average has reported 1,000 cases every day. In the past six days, it has contributed to 6,006 cases.

The state recorded 1,853 fresh cases, of which 981 are from Bengaluru. Sources claimed that Mandya MP Ms Sumalatha had also tested positive and was being given treatment at her JP Nagar residence and her son and cine actor Mr Abhishek is awaiting his result and has been isolated in the residence.

Bengaluru witnessed 10 deaths from Corona and Karnataka recorded 30 deaths. Medical education minister Mr Sudhakar revealed that the death rate in Karnataka is 1.58 percent and the city's rate was 1.51. He assured that everything was under control and citizens didn't have to panic.

Minister Mr Madhuswamy's statement that the community spread has begun in the state had turned into a topic of debate. However, there were no official confirmation on this neither by the COVID-19 incharge ministers nor the health department.

Tags: coronavirus in karnataka, bengaluru lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

