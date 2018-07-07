Zakir Naik will not be deported to India: Malaysia PM

New Delhi had just stated on Thursday that its request was under the “active consideration” of the Malaysian authorities.

New Delhi: Malaysia has apparently snubbed India over New Delhi’s extradition request for radical preacher Zakir Naik, with 92 year-old Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reportedly telling the Malaysian media on Friday that Naik will not be deported as he has permanent residency status there. New Delhi had just stated on Thursday that its request was under the “active consideration” of the Malaysian authorities.

“As long as he is not creating any problem, we will not deport him because he has been given permanent residency status,” the Malaysian PM was quoted by international news agencies as telling reporters in Putrajaya near Kuala Lumpur.

On Thursday, the MEA had said, “The request (for Zakir Naik’s extradition) is under the active consideration of the Malaysian side.”

Mr Naik has been charged by the NIA for radicalising youth. Government sources had said on Wednesday, “The MEA had made a formal request to Government of Malaysia for his extradition this year in January and has been pursuing it through diplomatic channels. ... We are yet to receive official confirmation in this regard from Malaysian authorities.”