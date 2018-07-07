The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 09:31 AM IST

India, All India

Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor likely to appear before Delhi court today

ANI
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 9:24 am IST

The court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Tharoor in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, and only then he will be granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi court. (Photo: File)
  Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, and only then he will be granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to appear before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday, as the latter issued summon against him after taking cognizance on the charge sheet filed by Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Tharoor in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, and only then he will be granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi court.

"He (Tharoor) has been granted bail on two conditions i.e he cannot travel abroad without prior permission of the court and that he could not tamper with the evidence and witnesses. He also has to file Rs 1 lakh in the court which it demands," advocate Vikas Pahwa told media here.

On Wednesday, the court reserved its order on Tharoor's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the same. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) opposed Tharoor's anticipatory bail plea.

Tags: delhi court, shashi tharoor, sunanda pushkar death case, anticipatory bail
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

2

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

3

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

4

Beware: Bananas are on the brink of extinction

5

Julius Caesar’s ‘crazy bulge’ revealed after cool 3D reconstruction

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham