Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor likely to appear before Delhi court today

The court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Tharoor in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, and only then he will be granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is likely to appear before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday, as the latter issued summon against him after taking cognizance on the charge sheet filed by Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Tharoor in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, and only then he will be granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi court.

"He (Tharoor) has been granted bail on two conditions i.e he cannot travel abroad without prior permission of the court and that he could not tamper with the evidence and witnesses. He also has to file Rs 1 lakh in the court which it demands," advocate Vikas Pahwa told media here.

On Wednesday, the court reserved its order on Tharoor's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the same. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) opposed Tharoor's anticipatory bail plea.