The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

India, All India

Had Emergency in mind while writing SC/ST ruling: Justice AK Goel

PTI
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 10:59 am IST

The retiring judge said 'if courts cannot protect fundamental right of innocents, courts better wind up.'

The Centre came out with a review petition but Justice Goel, who headed the bench, refused to budge and said those who were agitating had either not read the judgement or being misled by vested interests. (Photo: File)
  The Centre came out with a review petition but Justice Goel, who headed the bench, refused to budge and said those who were agitating had either not read the judgement or being misled by vested interests. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, who retired as Supreme Court judge on Friday, said that the wrongs done during the Emergency to trample the fundamental rights of the citizens were in his mind when the issue of safeguarding person's liberty cropped up in relation to the SC/ST Act hearing.

The judge, who defended his March 20 judgement in which guidelines were laid down for the arrest under the stringent Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said, "if courts cannot protect fundamental right of innocents, courts better wind up."

Justice Goel hogged the limelight with the judgement expressing concern over rampant misuse of the Act and held that there would be no automatic arrest under the law and a primary enquiry must be conducted by the police before taking any action.

The judgement created a ripple effect and opposition parties accused the government of being not serious in defending the provisions of the law aimed to protect the marginalised section of society.

The Centre came out with a review petition but Justice Goel, who headed the bench, refused to budge and said those who were agitating had either not read the judgement or being misled by vested interests.

"On the imposition of Emergency there were suspension of fundamental rights, this led to the assumption of great arbitrary power by police and the administrators. Unchecked, one can say. But my experience was that the courts were very justice oriented, even in that atmosphere. And if you show that it was because of Emergency this innocent person is arrested or this action is taken, straightaway the court would grant him bail," Justice Goel, who was speaking at a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said.

He added that these things were in his mind while writing the judgement.

"Can any innocent person be arrested? The thought I had in my mind while writing the judgement was that if an innocent is getting framed, what the courts are for? If courts cannot protect the fundamental right of due process, courts better wind up," he said.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that Justice Goel has the passion for ideas.

At the occasion, Attorney General K K Venugopal and SCBA president Vikas Singh were also present.

Born on July 7, 1953, in Hisar in Haryana, Goel did his graduation and LLB from Panjab University.

He was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on July 16, 1974, and practised before the High Court of Punjab and Haryana for about five years and before the Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court for about 22 years.

The judge was designated as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court on February 11, 1999 and was elevated as Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 2, 2001.

He was the Chief Justice (Acting) of the Punjab and Haryana High Court from May 2, 2011 till he joined as the Senior most Judge of the Gauhati High Court on September 12, 2011. Sworn in as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on December 20, 2011.

Justice Goel was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on October 12, 2013 and later elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court where he assumed charge on July 7, 2014.

Tags: sc/st (prevention of atrocities) act, supreme court, justice ak goel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

2

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

3

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

4

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

5

Beware: Bananas are on the brink of extinction

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham