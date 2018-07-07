The Asian Age | News

Go learn etiquettes, says Haryana CM tells journalist

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 7:29 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 7:29 pm IST

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says media can ask questions but can't make allegations.

The Chief Minister is on a statewide campaign to get feedback about the functioning of his government, which is about to complete four years in office.  (Photo: PTI)
 The Chief Minister is on a statewide campaign to get feedback about the functioning of his government, which is about to complete four years in office.  (Photo: PTI)

Sirsa: "Learn etiquette" was the response of Haryana Chief Minister for a journalist who was repeatedly asking the question on grievance redressal.

"Media can ask questions... but media can't make allegations," the Chief Minister told the journalist.

According to NDTV report, Khattar said,"Etiquette seekho... main kehta hu, aapki nahi sun ni hai mereko, mujhe janta ki sun ni hai...media madhyam hai...janta ki koi baat bataoge toh theek hai...bolne ki tameez theek karo aapni (Learn etiquettes...I am saying...I don't need to listen to you...I need to listen to the public...media is a communication platform...it's fine if you want to talk about public issues... learn how to talk properly)."

Haryana CM and the reporter were seen arguing over the issue of delay in redressal of grievances received on the 'CM window' while interacting with media. 

The Chief Minister is on a statewide campaign to get feedback about the functioning of his government, which is about to complete four years in office. 

On June 5, Khattar launched his 'Chai pe Charcha' or 'conversation over tea' campaign and interacted with party workers and the public at different places in the state.

