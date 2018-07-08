The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 11:21 PM IST

India, All India

BJP lawmaker blames internet, smartphones for rise in crimes against women

PTI
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 9:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 9:45 pm IST

Newspapers have reported cases where watching obscene content on mobile phones led to commission of crime, the lawmaker said.

The former state BJP chief was answering a reporter's question about the increase in crime against women in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)
 The former state BJP chief was answering a reporter's question about the increase in crime against women in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

Bhopal: Young people getting easy access to obscene content through the Internet and smart phones is leading to the rise in crime against women, a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh has said.

"Due to easy access to the Internet and smart phones, youngsters can see obscene content on phones. This results in a negative impact on innocent minds and leads to perversity," Khandwa MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan said at Damoh on Friday.

The former state BJP chief was answering a reporter's question about the increase in crime against women in Madhya Pradesh.

Newspapers have reported cases where watching obscene content on mobile phones led to commission of crime, the lawmaker said.

When asked why the Cyber Cell of police is not acting against circulation of obscene videos or pictures, Chauhan said police can not check each and every phone.

Chauhan had stirred up a controversy earlier this year when he claimed Pakistan's hand in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gang-rape of an eight-year-old girl at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on June 26 caused widespread outrage. Half a dozen cases of rape of minor girls have been reported in the state in the last two weeks.

Reacting to Chauhan's statement, state Congress spokesperson Manak Agrawal said the rise in crime against women was the failure of the state government, and the Internet and smart phone had nothing to do with it. "The government has failed to instill fear among criminals. Police do not take action and there is no control over law and order situation. This has resulted in the rise in crime against women," Agrawal said.

Meanwhile, women Congress workers today staged a demonstration at the residence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal against the increase in the number of rape cases.

Tags: nandkumar singh chauhan, crime against women, kathua case, mandsaur rape case, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

2

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

3

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

4

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

5

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham