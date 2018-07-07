The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 08:17 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| FIFA World Cup, Sweden vs England: Three Lions look to keep hopes alive
 
India, All India

Assam’s AIUDF MLA 'rapes' married woman, police register case

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 7:43 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 7:42 pm IST

The 45-year-old Choudhury, represents the Algapur constituency in Southern Assam's Barak Valley.

The woman has also lodged a complaint against her husband Sajan Laskar alleging that he had facilitated the rape. (Photo: Representational)
 The woman has also lodged a complaint against her husband Sajan Laskar alleging that he had facilitated the rape. (Photo: Representational)

Guwahati: A married woman on Saturday accused that she was raped by an MLA of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Nizam Uddin Choudhury at circuit house in Hailakandi district of Assam.

The 45-year-old Choudhury, represents the Algapur constituency in Southern Assam's Barak Valley.

Officer-in-Charge of Hailakandi Sadar police station Surajit Choudhury said that a married woman has lodged an FIR accusing that she was allegedly raped by the Algapur MLA. “After receiving the FIR, we have registered a case (no – 529/2018) and started investigation,” he said.

The victim woman also alleged that the accused MLA offered her Rs 5 lakh to withdraw the allegation.

The woman has also lodged a complaint against her husband Sajan Laskar alleging that he had facilitated the rape.

She alleged that she was raped twice at her house and once at the circuit house in Hailakandi in May. In the FIR, she alleged that she was taken to the circuit house by her husband and after the incidents, the husband had locked her in the house but somehow she managed to escape to file the case with the police. “I want justice. I will commit suicide if I don’t get justice,” the victim woman told local television channels.

Choudhury could not be contacted for his reaction as his mobile number was switched off when this newspaper tried to contact him.

He however has rubbished the charges terming it a conspiracy of his opponent.

"The woman's husband used to take private tuition of my children and that's how I came to know him. The couple got married three months ago but as they quarrelled often, the husband did not sleep at home. Recently, he spent a few days in my house. So, in order to settle scores with her husband, she cooked up a story, framing me with the charge of rape. This is a political conspiracy to defame me in public. Had it not been so, she would not have waited for two months to file the case," the MLA told local news channels.

"Will a sensible man allow or force his wife to sleep with another man? And how can I commit rape on her at her house when she has three-four brothers among other family members? I cannot do at the circuit house either because I am always accompanied by my PSOs (personal security officers). I am in touch with my legal counsel and I will soon take legal recourse," he said.

Tags: nizam uddin choudhury, crime against women, rape charges against mla, mla accused of raping married woman, aiudf
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

2

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

3

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

4

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

5

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham