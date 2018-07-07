Assam’s AIUDF MLA 'rapes' married woman, police register case

The 45-year-old Choudhury, represents the Algapur constituency in Southern Assam's Barak Valley.

The woman has also lodged a complaint against her husband Sajan Laskar alleging that he had facilitated the rape. (Photo: Representational)

Guwahati: A married woman on Saturday accused that she was raped by an MLA of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Nizam Uddin Choudhury at circuit house in Hailakandi district of Assam.

Officer-in-Charge of Hailakandi Sadar police station Surajit Choudhury said that a married woman has lodged an FIR accusing that she was allegedly raped by the Algapur MLA. “After receiving the FIR, we have registered a case (no – 529/2018) and started investigation,” he said.

The victim woman also alleged that the accused MLA offered her Rs 5 lakh to withdraw the allegation.

The woman has also lodged a complaint against her husband Sajan Laskar alleging that he had facilitated the rape.

She alleged that she was raped twice at her house and once at the circuit house in Hailakandi in May. In the FIR, she alleged that she was taken to the circuit house by her husband and after the incidents, the husband had locked her in the house but somehow she managed to escape to file the case with the police. “I want justice. I will commit suicide if I don’t get justice,” the victim woman told local television channels.

Choudhury could not be contacted for his reaction as his mobile number was switched off when this newspaper tried to contact him.

He however has rubbished the charges terming it a conspiracy of his opponent.

"The woman's husband used to take private tuition of my children and that's how I came to know him. The couple got married three months ago but as they quarrelled often, the husband did not sleep at home. Recently, he spent a few days in my house. So, in order to settle scores with her husband, she cooked up a story, framing me with the charge of rape. This is a political conspiracy to defame me in public. Had it not been so, she would not have waited for two months to file the case," the MLA told local news channels.

"Will a sensible man allow or force his wife to sleep with another man? And how can I commit rape on her at her house when she has three-four brothers among other family members? I cannot do at the circuit house either because I am always accompanied by my PSOs (personal security officers). I am in touch with my legal counsel and I will soon take legal recourse," he said.