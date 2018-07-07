Another setback for India, Maldives inks power sector deal with Pakistan

The move is seen as another snub to India after it recently scrapped a helicopter deal with New Delhi.

Maldives and Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the island nation's infrastructure development in the power sector. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

New Delhi/Lahore: Pakistan and the Maldives have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the island nation's infrastructure development in the power sector.

"A four-member delegation of Maldives State Electric Company (STELCO), headed by its chairman Ahmed Aiman, was on a six-day state visit to Pakistan to learn from the experience of the country's Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and benefit from its technical and human capabilities," according to the local media reports.

The delegation met Muzammil Hussain, the chairman of Pakistan's Water and Power Development Authority, at Wapda House in Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Ahmed noted that Maldives State Electric Company which is the largest power producing company of Maldives is keen to learn from WAPDA.

The MoU will facilitate the participation of Maldives State Electric Company staff in training activities of WAPDA, implementation of staff exchange programmes, participation in experience sharing and institution-building activities, exposure visits and facilitation of leadership development programmes, as per reports.