The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 07, 2018 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

India, All India

Another setback for India, Maldives inks power sector deal with Pakistan

ANI
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 4:22 pm IST

The move is seen as another snub to India after it recently scrapped a helicopter deal with New Delhi.

Maldives and Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the island nation's infrastructure development in the power sector. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
  Maldives and Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the island nation's infrastructure development in the power sector. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

New Delhi/Lahore: Pakistan and the Maldives have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the island nation's infrastructure development in the power sector. 

The move is seen as another snub to India after it recently scrapped a helicopter deal with New Delhi.

"A four-member delegation of Maldives State Electric Company (STELCO), headed by its chairman Ahmed Aiman, was on a six-day state visit to Pakistan to learn from the experience of the country's Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and benefit from its technical and human capabilities," according to the local media reports.

The delegation met Muzammil Hussain, the chairman of Pakistan's Water and Power Development Authority, at Wapda House in Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Ahmed noted that Maldives State Electric Company which is the largest power producing company of Maldives is keen to learn from WAPDA.

The MoU will facilitate the participation of Maldives State Electric Company staff in training activities of WAPDA, implementation of staff exchange programmes, participation in experience sharing and institution-building activities, exposure visits and facilitation of leadership development programmes, as per reports.

Tags: pakistan, maldives, memorandum of understanding
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

2

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

3

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

4

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

5

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham