Thursday, Jun 07, 2018

India

Young Hindu-Muslim couple found dead in car in Mumbai, cops suspect suicide

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2018
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 10:38 am IST

Couple wanted to get married but their families were reportedly against relationship. Apparently upset over this, couple consumed poison.

Locals alerted police after seeing the car's engine running and its lights on. Police broke its door and found Khan and Negi unconscious inside. (Photo: Pixabay)
Mumbai: A man and a woman today allegedly committed suicide as their families were opposed to their relationship, police said. Salman Afroz Alam Khan (26) and Manisha Negi (21) were found dead inside a car parked near a court in suburban Mulund early this morning.

Locals alerted police after seeing the car's engine running and its lights on. Police broke its door and found Khan and Negi unconscious inside. Both were declared brought dead at hospital. Preliminary probe revealed that Khan, a resident of Mulund, and Negi, who lived in Navi Mumbai, were in a relationship for the past four years. They wanted to get married but their families were reportedly against the relationship, a senior police official said.

Apparently upset over this, the couple allegedly ended life by consuming poison sitting in the car, he said. However, no suicide note has been found yet.

The car belonged to Khan, the officer said, adding that further probe is on. 

