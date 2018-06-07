UP woman drops newborn onto street from car in Muzaffarnagar; caught on camera

In the video, that shocked social media, a woman is seen dropping the newborn through the window of a grey-colour Santro car.

The newborn is undergoing treatment and is now in a critical condition. (Twitter | ANI)

Muzaffarnagar: A woman dropped a newborn from a car in one of the lanes of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, and was seen leaving the spot. The whole incident was a caught on a CCTV camera.

#WATCH An unidentified woman drops a new-born baby on a street from a car in Muzaffarnagar. CMO Muzaffarnagar says, "the new-born is under treatment but her condition remains critical. We are hopeful of her recovery." (Source:CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/Q6gyEAo6Q6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2018

The baby has been rescued and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The district's Chief Medical Officer said the newborn is in a critical condition. "We are hopeful of her recovery," he said.