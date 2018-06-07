The Asian Age | News

RSS, BJP organising Iftar is a joke, says Sharad Pawar

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 11:27 am IST

Pawar held an Iftar party to mark the ongoing month of Ramazan at Haj House on Wednesday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Pawar took potshots at the RSS and BJP without naming them. (Photo: File)
 Addressing the gathering, Pawar took potshots at the RSS and BJP without naming them.

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the RSS and BJP holding Iftar parties for Muslims is "nothing but a joke".

Pawar held an Iftar party to mark the ongoing month of Ramazan at Haj House this evening. The party was attended by prominent NCP leaders and members of the Muslim community.

Addressing the gathering, Pawar took potshots at the RSS and BJP without naming them.

"I have read in newspapers that a Nagpur-based organisation and a political party, which are known to tear the social fabric and communal harmony, are also offering daavat (invite for a feast).

"Coming in this holy month (of Ramazan), it is nothing but a joke," he said.

"It shows that these people have some other motives. But still I am very hopeful that the country will move in the right direction in coming days," the former union minister said.

NCP leaders Ajit Pawar, Majid Memon, Sachin Ahir, DP Tripathi and Dhananjay Munde were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said that Pawar is the most suitable candidate for the prime minister's post in the coming elections.

